Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as the lower 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Carroll, Howard, Tipton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph and Henry Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&