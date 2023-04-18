ANDERSON — The Madison County Commissioners have approved a contract with the construction manager for the new jail project.
The Commissioners Tuesday approved the contract for Garmon Construction Services to be the construction manager for the proposed 450-bed jail.
County Administrator Tom Ecker said Garmon is to be paid 2.25% of the construction costs with a cap of $1.9 million.
Ecker said Garmon has already started work on the development of a budget for the new jail and is meeting with RQAW, the architects for the project, next week.
Commissioner John Richwine said following the meeting that the county is still in negotiations with Meijer to purchase 43 acres on Broadway in Anderson, behind the Captain D’s restaurant.
The county legally can offer to purchase the property for the average of two certified appraisals.
In other business: The Commissioners have begun the process of establishing the cumulative bridge fund rate.
The commissioners last year voted to increase the cumulative bridge fund tax rate to $.450-cents per $100 of assessed valuation starting in 2023 from the current rate of $.359-cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
The increase in the cumulative bridge fund tax rate will have no impact on property taxes since it falls within the county’s overall allowable tax levy.
The current tax rate for bridge work raises $1.2 million and the increase will raise an additional $300,000 per year.
Todd Culp, chief deputy in the Madison County Auditor’s office, is recommending an increase to 6-cents per $100 of assessed valuation, but anticipates an increase to 5.5-cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
The county is responsible for the maintaining and replacement of 220 bridges in Madison County.
The commissioners approved the request of Sheriff John Beeman to declare four vehicles as surplus equipment.
Beeman intends to trade in the four vehicles to purchase for new patrol cars for the Sheriff’s Department.