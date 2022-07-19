ANDERSON — The Madison County Commissioners have given approval for county offices to make purchases through Amazon Prime Business.
The commissioners Tuesday approved the request of Lisa Cannon, director of the IT department, to allow county offices to purchase items on Amazon and receive invoices for payment.
Cannon said the move will make it easier to order needed supplies through Amazon because of the ongoing supply chain issues.
Shipping is free through Amazon Prime.
She said any electronics or computer equipment must be approved by the IT department to make sure it is compatible with the county’s network.
Cannon said each elected official or department head can make a decision on whether or not to be included in the county’s Amazon account.
She said the IT department will manage the account to be able to remove people no longer employed by the county.
“The invoices will be delivered to each office,” Cannon said. “The Madison County Auditor’s office will monitor the claims.”
Auditor Rick Gardner said all items ordered through Amazon have to be delivered to a county office.
The commissioners also approved the request of Stephenie Mellinger, administrator of the Madison County Health Department, for a $5 fee for copies of maternity certifications.
Mellinger said the Indiana State Department of Health used to provide the certificates, but the responsibility has now shifted to the counties.
OTHER BUSINESS
The commissioners approved the rezoning of 261.4 acres from agriculture and residential use to light industry at the request of Nutrition 101, a Pendleton-based company.
Interim Planning Director Rachel Christenson said there are no plans to immediately develop the property and the Plan Commission approved the rezoning.
The property is located along Ind. 67 directly across from the Pendleton Correctional Facility.