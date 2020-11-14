ANDERSON – With the signing of six applications, Madison County will receive all of the $4.2 million in CARES Act funding designated for the county by the state.
With a new contract approved and funding to pay Jonathan Hughes as the county attorney, the Madison County Commissioners voted unanimously Friday to submit the claims as reimbursement for salaries paid during the coronavirus pandemic.
Madison County Commissioner Kelly Gaskill declined to sign the letters at an October meeting because the applications were not reviewed by Hughes.
Hughes said Friday the commissioners could either request reimbursement for salaries paid or request a portion of the funding for specific projects.
He said the projects would have to be completed by Dec. 31.
Tom Ecker, director of the Madison County Emergency Management Agency, said this week the state wants all the counties to submit their final applications for federal CARES Act money.
The remaining six applications amount to $2.6 million, he said.
“The state wanted us to submit salaries for all first responders from March 1,” Ecker said. “The money will reimburse the county for the payment of those salaries.”
An additional $2.3 million in CARES Act funding will be placed in the county’s fund for general operations with $361,000 designated for the Madison County Health Department.
Ecker informed the Madison County Council Tuesday that he would seek some additional appropriations from the $2.6 million for projects that will not be completed by the end of the year.
He said a request will be made to the commissioners in January to provide hazard pay to first responders and employees of the Madison County Health Department.
One project is the construction of a morgue for Madison County.
“There is a new coroner (Troy Abbott) and we will need to get input on what he would like to see in a morgue,” Ecker said.
Outgoing coroner Danielle Dunnichay-Noone said previously funding was being sought for the construction of a permanent county-owned morgue and autopsy suite.
There is a dedicated space in the EMA facility for a morgue.
Another potential project is remodeling the offices of the Health Department to assist with its response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Ecker said the court system would like to upgrade video conferencing equipment and the information technology department is looking at a major project.
CARES Act funding has been used to purchase 65 laptop computers for the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and 11 for Central Dispatch at a cost of $392,657.
Lisa Cannon, director of the IT department, said previously the current laptop screens cannot be sanitized. She said the new laptop screens do have that capability and only one company is manufacturing them at the present time.
The commissioners also have approved the purchase of additional radios and cameras for the Madison County Jail, as well as the purchase of two new vehicles for the Health Department to help distribute personal protection equipment.
