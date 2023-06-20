ANDERSON – The Madison County commissioners have approved a rezoning request with specific conditions for the embattled Drews Parts.
Larry Strange, director of the Madison County Planning Department, said Tuesday the Plan Commission approved rezoning the approximately 49 acres at 705 School Street from light industrial to general industrial.
He said the rezoning was approved to allow the business to continue in operation. Drews Parts will have to obtain approval for a special use by the Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals.
Strange said the rezoning was approved with the requirement that Drews Parts comply with several findings by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the Madison County Drainage Board.
Strange said the special use will be considered on the impact to neighboring properties and the general health and safety of the area.
“If the conditions are not met, it will go back before the BZA to resolve the issues,” he said.
Commissioner Darlene Likens said the approval of the rezoning is contingent until all the conditions are met by the business.
The commissioners approved the creation of a mural on the Star Bank parking garage along Eighth Street in Anderson as part of the county’s Bicentennial Celebration.
County Engineer Jessica Bastin said the mural is part of the project for the 2023 Leadership Academy class.
“As our community project we want to beautify Madison County,” she said. “We’re working with the Visitor’s Bureau to create a mural trail.”
Bastin said the mural will be 90 feet long and depict scenes from Madison County.
She said local residents will be able to help paint the mural.
In other business, the commissioners voted to hire the engineering firm of Beam, Longest & Neff to design the new bridge on County Road 1000 North over Duck Creek.
Bastin said the federal government is providing $3.8 million, or 80%, of the construction costs.
She said the work is expected to start in 2027.