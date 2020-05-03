ANDERSON – After reaching an agreement on funding for public safety and road maintenance, the Madison County Commissioners approved a request by Arbor Homes to rezone 45 acres in Green Township.
The commissioners last Monday voted unanimously to approve the rezoning request for a planned 125-lot subdivision in Green Township.
The requested rezoning was continued several times while the county negotiated with Arbor Homes on the amount to be paid.
County attorney Jonathan Hughes with Bose McKinney & Evans said that Arbor Homes initially offered to pay the county $750 per lot.
He said after discussions with Arbor Homes, it was agreed the fee would be $1,000, payable when each building permit was obtained.
Hughes said the money would be divided equally among fire protection, public safety and road maintenance. Each fund will eventually receive $41,667 from the developer.
Hughes said the payment would be made to Madison County and placed in a non-reverting fund.
Arbor Homes plans to develop a community for people over the age of 55.
The Madison County Planning Commission previously voted to make a favorable recommendation of the rezoning to the commissioners.
Planning Commission members discussed the developer paying a fee up front before property taxes were collected.
Paul Munoz of Arbor Homes previously said the discussion was the result of a concern for police and fire protection in the area.
“We want to partner with the county,” he said. “The developers are willing to make a contribution for public safety.”
Green Township Trustee Greg Valentine said Vernon Township in Hancock County charges Green Township $75 per year for fire protection for each house.
Valentine previously said when the Summer Lake and Summer Brook subdivisions were built, the developers agreed to pay $1,000 per acre to cover the fire protection costs.
The Arbor Homes development is located on West County Road 1000 West, south of West County Road 800 South. It is adjacent to three major subdivisions, two in Madison County and one in Hamilton County.
Arbor Homes intends to start construction in the spring of 2021. The subdivision will be provided water from Ingalls, sewer service from Fall Creek Regional Wastewater and fire protection from Vernon Township in Hancock County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.