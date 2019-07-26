ANDERSON — Because the required 48-hour public notice of a special meeting of the Madison County Commissioners was not given, the meeting scheduled for Friday was cancelled.
Jonathan Hughes, an attorney with the Indianapolis law firm of Bose McKinney and Evans, explained notice of the special meeting to the news media was six minutes past the 48-hour deadline prior to the meeting.
“Matters on the agenda will be handled at the next meeting,” he said.
The Madison County Commissioners next meet on Aug. 12 at 7 p.m.
On the agenda was naming a director of JobSource to replace JoAnna Collette, who was fired by the commissioners on Monday.
Kelly Gaskill, president of the Board of County Commissioners, said that Vince Smith will serve as interim director. Smith has been the deputy director of JobSource.
The agenda included consideration of a resignation from the Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals and the appointment of a new member.
The commissioners were expected to vote to remove Mary Jane Baker, a 20-year member and chairman of the BZA, and name a replacement.
Baker did not participate in the initial vote on the solar farm.
When asked why the commissioners didn’t name a temporary replacement for Baker on the BZA, Gaskill said she learned of Baker’s recusal the day before the vote was scheduled.
On Tuesday, the BZA is expected to consider a request from Invenergy for a 120-megawatt solar energy project in northern Madison County.
That vote is expected to be delayed to allow newly appointed BZA member Cory Bohlander to review the evidence that was presented.
Earlier this year, the BZA voted 3-1 to approve a special use for the solar farm with the additional requirements of a 500-foot setback from non-participating property owners.
The BZA is reconsidering the solar farm request for a special use because of the changes in the setback requirement, which is resulting in additional acreage for the $110 million project.
Last Monday the commissioners voted to remove John Simmermon from the BZA and replaced him with Bohlander.
Gaskill said Friday that Simmermon was voted on last December to continue to serve on the Madison County Plan Commission.
She said Simmermon was appointed to the BZA in January 2015 and his appointment ended this year.
“When we started looking at the Beth VanSickle situation, it was learned Simmermon was not reappointed to the BZA,” Gaskill said.
VanSickle was replaced by David Kane because she doesn’t reside in Madison County.
“He didn’t resign,” Gaskill said of Simmermon. “I knew he had not resigned.”
Simmermon alleges that Gaskill told several people that he had resigned from the BZA, which he has denied.
“I never told anyone he resigned,” Gaskill said.
