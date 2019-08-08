ANDERSON – Madison County Commissioner Mike Phipps is seeking to have the boundary lines for the three commissioner districts redrawn.
Phipps said on Monday that he wants equal representation in each district based on population.
The commissioners recently approved a motion made by Phipps and seconded by board president Kelly Gaskill to have the law firm of Bose McKinney & Evans to procure the necessary agreements to provide the documents necessary for redistricting.
Normally, district lines at the federal, state and local levels are redrawn once every 10 years, following the U.S. census.
As proposed by Phipps, a Republican up for re-election in 2020, there would be changes made to the precincts included in the North, Middle and South Districts.
Although the county commissioners have to reside in one of the three districts, they are elected by all the voters in Madison County.
Phipps said the residency requirement would not change and the commissioners will continue to be elected by voters throughout the county.
The proposal would also have the designations changed to a numerical system rather than the current names.
“The Herald Bulletin wrote a series a few weeks ago about redistricting and it made me think about redistricting,” Phipps said. “We’ve always had a North, Middle and South. I want it based on population. Currently it is unequitable.”
Phipps said the Middle District has approximately 70,000 people, the North District has 20,000 and the South District has 30,000.
“The districts have to be contiguous and you can’t divide precincts and townships,” Phipps said. “All the township boundaries would remain in place except for Anderson because of the population.”
He said Elwood, Anderson and Pendleton will be the population centers of each district.
“Timing-wise it has to be done in off years,” Phipps said. “It should have been done in 2011. The goal is to have the new districts in place for the 2020 election and do it again in 2021 after the next census.
“If you can fix it, you should fix it,” he said.
Gaskill said the district lines should have been redrawn in 2011.
“We’re not in compliance with the law,” she said, “Why wouldn’t I want to make us in compliance with the law?”
Gaskill said the goal is to make each district equal in terms of population.
The commissioners are hiring a consultant to begin the redistricting process, she said.
“I’m fine with establishing the districts based on equal representation,” Gaskill said. “We’re not in compliance now. It should have been before now.”
Commissioner John Richwine, North District, said he is not opposed to looking at making a change, but currently the three districts are distinctive and well represented.
“There are a lot of differences in each district,” he said. “The North District has represented the smaller cities and the South District is where the growth is taking place.”
Richwine said a concern with the proposal is that all three commissioners in the future could be elected from the city of Anderson.
“We thought about changes in the past,” he said. “The feeling was that the current districts served the residents of the county well in terms of representation.”
County attorney Jonathan Hughes, with Bose McKinney & Evans, said the district lines can be changed immediately and could be effective in 2020 or 2022.
“The date any boundary lines modified will be effective will be subject to the commissioners' decision and will be identified in the ordinance,” Hughes said. “The procedure is to adopt an ordinance and file the ordinance with the clerk.”
He said generally speaking, the maps should be based on population.
Currently, the Middle District, represented by Phipps, includes all of the city of Anderson and Adams, Lafayette, Richland and Union townships.
Under the redistricting proposal, the Middle District would become District 2.
As proposed by Phipps the Anderson Ward 5 would move to the North District, represented by Republican John Richwine along with all of Lafayette and Richland townships. It would have a new designation as District 1 as proposed by Phipps.
Phipps is proposing to move Adams and Union townships and all of Anderson Ward 1, Anderson Ward 2 precincts 1 and 8 and Anderson Ward 3 precincts 1, 2, 8 and 9 to the South District.
The South District would be designated as District 1.
He is proposing that Stoney Creek Township be moved from the South District, represented by Gaskill, to the Middle District.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 640-4863.
