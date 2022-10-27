ANDERSON — The Madison County Commissioners are considering using some of the American Rescue Plan funds to provide a bonus payment to employees.
Last meeting the Madison County Councilman Fred Reese proposed asking the commissioners to consider providing a $5,000 bonus because no pay increase was included in the 2023 county budget.
Council President Ben Gale said the county was just starting the process to distribute the federal ARP funds.
Last week Commissioner Darlene Likens proposed providing full-time county employees a $3,000 bonus and part-time workers a bonus of $1,000.
The motion died when Commissioner Kelly Gaskill didn’t second the motion and Commissioner John Richwine was not in attendance.
Likens said she will reintroduce the motion at the Tuesday meeting of the County Commissioners.
“I made the motion because the employees didn’t get a raise,” Likens said Wednesday. “Health insurance costs are increasing and employees are facing other expenses.”
She said Reese’s proposal for $5,000 was more than she believed was applicable.
“A $3,000 bonus is more than a 3% raise for most employees,” Likens said.
She said the estimated cost of the proposed bonuses is approximately $2 million.
Gaskill said she didn’t second the motion for several reasons, including it not appearing on the agenda.
In the last meeting of 2020, Gaskill and former commissioner Mike Phipps passed a $2,000 bonus for full-time employees and $500 for part-time workers at a cost of $1.5 million.
When Phipps was replaced by Likens in 2021, Likens and Richwine voted to rescind the proposal.
“I’m not against giving a bonus,” Gaskill said Wednesday. “I prefer to give the employees a permanent raise to help in the long run.”
Gaskill said the county should use some of the $28 million in ARP funds to pay for the construction of a new jail and provide relief to all taxpayers.
“The election is right around the corner,” she said. “This should have been done two years ago.
“I’m looking for a way to save some money,” Gaskill said. “The county council is not doing their job. The employees deserve a raise.”
Richwine said he has discussed a bonus in a general way with several members of the county council.
“It has been brought up because no one would get a raise next year,” he said. “There is some interest by the council.”
Richwine said he would support Likens' motion, but the county council has the final decision.
“We can pass it along as a suggestion to the council,” he said.
Reese said Wednesday the county has an opportunity with the ARP funds to provide employees with a bonus.
“The bonus should be no less than $5,000,” he said. “We should be looking at $10,000. The city of Anderson has given a pay raise every year and there has been on increase in insurance costs.
“If we can’t give a raise to people; we’re in trouble,” Reese said.
Reese said he would support the $3,000 bonus, if the $5,000 bonus is not possible.