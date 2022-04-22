ANDERSON — With 220 bridges to maintain, the Madison County commissioners are considering raising the tax rate to fund maintenance and replacement.
The Cumulative Bridge Fund tax rate is currently 0.359 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. The commissioners are considering raising the rate to 0.450 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
A vote on the proposed increase and the continuation of the public hearing has been set for 10 a.m. May 2.
The increase will not result in a property tax increase for local property owners because it’s included in the county’s overall tax levy.
It will reduce the amount available for use in the county’s general fund.
County Engineer Jessica Bastin said Tuesday the county currently has 17 bridges that have to be replaced or rehabilitated by 2025 at an estimated cost of $10 million.
The current tax rate for bridge work raises $1.2 million and the proposed increase will raise an additional $300,000 per year.
“We have a backlog of work,” Bastin said. “The costs are increasing.”
She said the current tax rate doesn’t generate the necessary revenue to complete the projects and unless the work is done, the county will have to set weight limits on some of the bridges.
The tax rate was increased in 2017 from 0.259 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
County attorney Jeff Graham said the maximum tax rate allowed for the Cumulative Bridge Fund is 10 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
He said the tax rate has to be established by the end of May.
Commissioner John Richwine said he is supportive of a small increase every year in the tax rate.
“We’re aware of the budget constraints facing the (County) Council,” he said.
Commissioner Kelly Gaskill said the county needs to rehabilitate or replace four bridges a year.
“We’re looking at other funding options,” Bastin said. “Material costs are going up because of inflation.”
County Auditor Rick Gardner said a Cumulative Bridge Fund at the maximum 10 cents per $100 of assessed valuation would raise $3.5 million this year.