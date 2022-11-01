ANDERSON — The Madison County Commissioners voted to recommend using some of the American Rescue Plan funds to provide a bonus payment to employees.
Last month, Madison County Councilman Fred Reese proposed asking the commissioners to consider providing a $5,000 bonus because no pay increase was included in the 2023 county budget.
Last week, Commissioner Darlene Likens proposed providing full-time county employees a $3,000 bonus and part-time workers a bonus of $1,000.
The motion died when Commissioner Kelly Gaskill didn’t second it, and Commissioner John Richwine was not in attendance.
Richwine and Likens approved the proposed bonus Tuesday. Gaskill didn’t attend the meeting because she was serving on jury duty.
The next step is for the ARP’s Leadership Team to review the proposal; the group will make a recommendation to the County Council about the funding.
Richwine said that he received some comments pertaining to the bonus proposal and would present them to the Leadership Team.
“I made the motion because the employees didn’t get a raise,” Likens said Oct. 18. “Health insurance costs are increasing, and employees are facing other expenses.”
She said Councilman Reese’s proposal for $5,000 was more than she believed was applicable.
“A $3,000 bonus is more than a 3% raise for most employees,” Likens said.
She said the estimated cost of the proposed bonuses is about $2 million.
Gaskill said she didn’t second the motion last month for several reasons, including it didn’t appear on the agenda.
In the last meeting of 2020, Gaskill and then-Commissioner Mike Phipps passed a $2,000 bonus for full-time employees and $500 for part-time workers at a cost of $1.5 million.
When Phipps was replaced by Likens in 2021, Likens and Richwine voted to rescind the proposal.
“I’m not against giving a bonus,” Gaskill said previously. “I prefer to give the employees a permanent raise to help in the long run.”
Last month, Reese said the county has an opportunity with the ARP funds to provide employees with a bonus.
“The bonus should be no less than $5,000,” he said. “We should be looking at $10,000. The city of Anderson has given a pay raise every year, and there has been an increase in insurance costs.
“If we can’t give a raise to people, we’re in trouble.”
Reese said he would support the $3,000 bonus if the $5,000 bonus is not possible.