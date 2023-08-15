ANDERSON — Madison County employees will be eligible for longevity pay after working for more than 25 years.
The Madison County Commissioners Tuesday voted to remove the 25-year cap on longevity pay. Employees are paid $75 per year for each year of employment. Currently the longevity pay for 25 years is $1,875 above the regular salary.
Commissioner Olivia Pratt asked that official action be taken to remove the cap on longevity pay and county attorney Jeff Graham prepared the ordinance.
Beatrice Ramey, executive director of the Human Resources Department, said the longevity pay is for full-time employees and the years of service cannot have been interrupted.
The Commissioners approved a contract with engineering firm Beam, Longest & Neff for preliminary design and right of way acquisition for the bridge on County Road 1000 North over Duck Creek.
County Engineer Jessica Bastin said the county was awarded federal funds for the construction and purchasing of right of way for the project.
She said the contract is in the amount of $504,700 and will be paid from the county’s Cumulative Bridge Fund.
Bastin said the Indiana Department of Transportation will award a contract for the construction in either 2028 or 2029.
The commissioners approved design work for four bridges to be replaced.
Bastin said the intent is to streamline the process and the contract amount is $346,860. She said the county can use a current engineering firm to perform the work or accept bids.
The four bridges are: two in Alexandria; County Road 1500 North over Todd Ditch near Elwood; and County Road 500 North over Killbuck Creek in Anderson.
In other business: The Commissioners voted to make the speed limit on County Road 45 miles per hour on County Road 800 South.
Bastin said previously the speed limit was reduced from 45 miles per hour to 30 miles per hour because of the condition of the road.
She said the road has since been repaved and a speed study was conducted by the Madison County Council of Governments.
Bastin said the recommendation was for a 50 mile per hour speed limit but because of the proximity of fire hydrants the recommendation was for a 45 mile per hour speed limit.