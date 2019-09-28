ANDERSON — Madison County officials are starting to gather information on the potential costs of a feasibility study to construct a new jail.
With the recent decision not to explore the potential of constructing a regional jail with Henry County, Madison County officials are trying to determine the costs of a study.
The current Madison County Jail was opened in 1978 with 207 beds, but has frequently been well over the inmate population the facility was designed to house.
At the county commissioners' meeting on Monday, Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said there were 307 inmates housed in the jail.
He said more than 100 of the inmates were women and four of the women are pregnant.
Commissioner Kelly Gaskill said the Madison County Council must appropriate the money to conduct a feasibility study.
County attorney Jonathan Hughes said the commissioners could request proposals for a jail study.
“That would get the county an idea of the cost for the study,” he said.
Gaskill said the commissioners should start the process of gathering information.
Finding the funding for a feasibility study could be problematic for the County Council this year.
Following the council's September meeting, Madison County has $291,470 remaining in its rainy day fund and an operating balance of $5.8 million.
Council members have been told there needs to be a minimum of $7 million in the operating balance to start 2020.
Council President Anthony Emery said Thursday any funding for a feasibility study would have to come from the commissioners' budget.
“It’s the commissioners that will order the study,” he said. “They will have to find the funding. We’re financially strapped.”
Emery said the council will work with the commissioners on potential funding.
“We decided it’s not the right fit for Madison County,” Councilman Steve Sumner, who headed up a committee, said earlier this month about the regional jail proposal.
The council did vote to recommend to the Madison County commissioners that the process of conducting a feasibility study for a new jail be started.
Several council members expressed concerns about the increased staffing requirements for a 500-bed facility.
Mellinger has consistently said a new jail for Madison County should house 500 inmates and would take five years to complete.
Madison County administrator Tim Westerfield said if the new jail is constructed correctly with proper surveillance equipment, the county might not have to hire many additional jail officers.
He said there are several ways to finance a new jail at an estimated cost of $50 million.
Mellinger said he was encouraged that both the council and commissioners were moving forward with a feasibility study.
Councilman Jerry Alexander proposed the construction of a substance abuse facility that could alleviate jail overcrowding until a new facility is constructed.
