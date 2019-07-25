ANDERSON – Just days before the Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals is expected to vote again on the proposed Lone Oak Solar Farm, the county commissioners are looking to make last-minute changes to the board’s makeup.
The changes started Monday when the Madison County commissioners voted to remove longtime BZA member John Simmermon.
Simmermon had been vice chairman of the BZA and presided over the lengthy meetings earlier this year leading to the granting of a special use for the solar farm in northern Madison County.
Kelly Gaskill, president of the Madison County Board of Commissioners, told several people that Simmermon had resigned.
Simmermon’s term on the BZA expired in December, but on Wednesday he denied resigning.
Simmermon said he didn’t learn that he was being removed from the BZA until late Monday when he received a telephone call from BZA attorney Jeff Graham.
“It came as a shock to me,” he said. “I had no plans to resign. I don’t know what is going on.”
Simmermon said Gaskill telling people he resigned is not true.
“I never had any intention of resigning,” he continued. “It seems like she (Gaskill) is trying to manipulate the vote.”
Gaskill and Commissioner Mike Phipps did not return telephone calls from The Herald Bulletin seeking comment on the BZA changes.
Simmermon’s termination on the BZA and replacement by Cory Bohlander comes just ahead of the BZA reconsidering the solar farm special use on Tuesday.
The commissioners have called a special meeting for 4 p.m. Friday to consider the removal of BZA chairperson Mary Jane Baker and the naming of a replacement.
Baker recused herself from considering the special use request for the solar farm because of a friendship with one of the petitioners for the project.
At the time, the commissioners declined to name a temporary fifth member to the BZA to hear the request for the solar farm.
These two appointments come after Beth VanSickle was removed from the BZA after it was learned she is not a resident of Madison County. She was replaced by David Kane, who has had several weeks to review all of the evidence presented at the public hearings on the solar farm proposal.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.
If you go
Who: Madison County Board of Commissioners
What: Consider replacing Board of Zoning Appeals chairman prior to solar farm vote on Tuesday
When: 4 p.m. Friday
Where: Council chambers, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St., Anderson
