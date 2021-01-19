ANDERSON — The Madison County Commissioners voted Tuesday to request County Attorney Ashley Hopper to draft a resolution to extend the syringe exchange program operated by Aspire Indiana Health through July 1.
The resolution will be considered at the next commissioners meeting on Jan. 29 at 10 a.m.
The state authorization for county programs ends on that date, and members of the Indiana General Assembly are considering legislation to extend the program through 2030.
The Madison County program ended last June.
Julie Foltz, director of infectious disease for Aspire Indiana Health, said the agency operated the program from August 2018 and has 287 regular participants.
Letters in support of extending the program were submitted by Gov. Eric Holcomb and Dr. Stephen Wright, the county’s health officer.
Shane Hatchett, with the Indiana State Department of Health, said the state agency is a strong supporter of starting the program in Madison County.
He said it’s important part for the prevention of the spread of HIV and hepatitis C in the county.
Hatchett said the county’s program started in 2015 and the syringe exchange program is a small part of the overall program to save lives.
He said the syringe exchange site is an important location for people needing health care, food and shelter and substance abuse programs.
“It’s a lifeline to the resources and options in their own community,” Hatchett said.
Michael Wallace, the former director of the Indiana AIDS program, said the syringe exchange program is one of the most effective programs in the prevention of HIV and hepatitis C.
“There are eight Indiana counties and Madison County was one of the first,” he said. “The commissioners started early to save lives in Madison County. It doesn’t increase drug usage or crime as proven by over 30 years in operation. People in the program are more likely to seek treatment and stop drug usage.”
Kevin Hunter, with the narcotic unit of the Fort Wayne Police Department, said the program bridges the gap between public health and public safety.
“It’s a tool to stop the spread of HIV and hepatitis C in a community,” he said, adding that the program provides a way for syringes to be disposed of properly and limits the risk to first responders of being stuck by a used needle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.