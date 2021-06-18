Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

A chance of some strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds with some storms. High around 90F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms...some strong, especially early. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.