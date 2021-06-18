ANDERSON — Once every 10 years, lawmakers in Indiana and across the nation are tasked with drawing new district boundary lines.
Members of the Indiana General Assembly redraw the maps based on the latest U.S. Census data for nine Congressional districts and all 150 seats in the Legislature.
Because of the pandemic, the census data is not expected to be released until September, which means lawmakers will return for a special session.
For several years, Indiana Common Cause and Democrats in the Legislature have sought to change how the maps are drawn by establishing a non-partisan commission.
Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, said last week the special session will focus on redistricting.
“It will be an opportunity for the public to be heard,” he said.
Lanane said Indiana Common Cause through the Indiana Citizens Redistricting Commission is conducting public hearings.
He said the commission is looking to create as few districts as possible in cities and counties and districts with a common interest.
“This is the essence of the political process,” Lanane said. “Republicans have super-majorities in both the Indiana House and Senate.”
He noted in the last election cycle, Democratic Party candidates running for seats in the Senate received 44% of the vote, but the party only has 22% of the 50 Senate members.
Lanane said the goal should be to create competitive districts.
Julia Vaughn with Indiana Common Cause said Thursday there has been talk that the Republican Party is starting work on the new maps.
“They don’t have the official census data,” she said. “It would be foolish to draw maps with old data.”
Vaughn said there have been population shifts in the state that must be considered when the new district lines are drawn.
She said the Indiana Citizens Redistricting Commission has completed a process of selecting nine members to work on drawing the maps.
Vaughn said there are three Republicans, three Democrats and three independent people named to the proposed commission.
“We want to show how our process is superior,” she said. “This could have worked if there was approval of proposed reform measures.”
Vaughn said 10 public meetings took place and were attended by more than 900 people.
“We plan to prepare a report and send it to the leadership of the General Assembly,” she said.
Members of the public can draw their own proposed maps. The maps deemed the best by the commission will carry a cash price.
“Any Hoosier can draw their district maps,” Vaughn said.
The delay in the release of the census data is a gift, she said.
“Normally, redistricting is lost in the shuffle of legislation during a session,” she said. “Lawmakers can use July and August to talk to the public.”
Vaughn said over the past 10 years people have not been focused on redistricting.
