Keesling family sets
Aug. 21 reunion
PENDLETON — The 117th annual Keesling family reunion will be Saturday, Aug. 21, at Pendleton Community Building in Falls Park.
The reunion will open at 10 a.m. and include a genealogy database, displays, vintage photos and restored local books. Bring vintage photos to share.
There will be a pitch-in lunch at noon, with drinks and paper products provided.
There’s also an elephant sale, so bring any contributions or make a donation to assist in paying for renting the building.
AHS Class of ’63 will meet Aug. 12
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of ’63 will host its monthly class reunion at noon Thursday, Aug. 12, at The Blaze Brew Club in Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St.
The group will meet the second Thursday of each month.
MHHS Class of ’61 sets 60th reunion
ANDERSON — The Madison Heights High School Class of ’61 will celebrate its 60th reunion on from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at Edgewood Country Club.
A luncheon will be served at the club, 519 Golf Club Road.
Call Bill Horoho at 260-672-3995 for reservations before Aug. 25.
Spin Doctors to play
Oct. 1 in Fishers
FISHERS — Fishers Parks announces the band Spin Doctors will perform at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater in Fishers at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. The original June 25 performance, part of the Spark!Fishers festival, was postponed.
Admission is free. Restrooms, hand washing and sanitation stations will be available. No outside alcohol allowed. Vendors will be selling adult drinks and other refreshments. Those attending may bring chairs and blankets.
