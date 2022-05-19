ANDERSON — A bevy of workers this week were working on the planned community center being constructed by the Anderson First Church of the Nazarene.
The soft opening for the facility is planned for Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with the entire facility expected to be completed by mid-September.
Workers on Wednesday were installing a one-of-a-kind play area, constructing a stage, installing doors, building a ramp to the community center and plastering walls.
The church is focusing their effort on the grid from Brown to Main streets and from 23rd to 29th street.
In the past year there have been two community gardens, a gathering place and tire park constructed in the area with plans to expand to a pumpkin patch and larger gathering place for area residents.
The church is investing $2.9 million in the community center that will include a two-story play area, rock climbing wall, commercial kitchen to provide cooking lessons, a coffee bar, conference and meeting rooms and showers for homeless residents to use.
The church has raised $1.9 million from the church membership and community partners.
Pastor Joe Dagostino arrived in Anderson three years ago from Texas and has been a driving force behind the project.
“The church had a heart before I came to really invest in this community,” he said. “When I got here, felt the Lord was calling us to turn our attention into the area to create a hub where people could come.”
Dagostino said this is a place where people can be seen and cared for and provide hope.
“I look at this as a center for hope and empowerment,” he said. “People can rise up above the barriers around them.
“We canvassed the streets to discover the needs and the positives,” Dagostino said. “The intention is to alleviate those barriers.”
He said the hope is that people from all over the Madison County community will come and serve at the community center to help turn the area around.
“The project has been in the works for two years and the actual groundbreaking took place a little over a year ago,” Dagostino said.
“I just trusted the Lord,” he said of the opening one year after the work started. “People stepped up and I’ve been encouraged by their willingness to believe in what they can do.”
Dagostino said he knew a little about Anderson before deciding to make the transition from Texas.
“When I was deciding to come here there was a gentleman in Texas that was modeling a ministry,” he said. “I had already decided not to come.
“He said when modeling a ministry after one in Anderson,” Dagostino said. “It was significant for a reason. God was calling me here.”
He looked at all of southern Madison County and the struggles and victories that were here.
“We have a great partnership with the South Meridian Street Church of God,” Dagostino said. “Both hospitals have been great, Community Hospital has already begun to use the property.”
He said the hope is that other churches see what they can do in the future, if not on this scale.
“They can repurpose the spaces we have to provide services to the community,” Dagostino said.
The church has been located at 23rd and Meridian streets since 1917.
Clayton Whitson, president of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, said at the groundbreaking in 2021, the project is more than a community center.
“This is a symbol of the revitalization of the downtown area of Anderson,” he said. “Some of the things this particular church is doing is taking over vacant lots to revitalize.
“They’re moving the needle in Madison County for health and wellness,” Whitson said. “We encourage leadership by example, and First Church is doing that. We hope other civic organizations take a leadership role in revitalizing their community.”