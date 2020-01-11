CHESTERFIELD – Veterinarian Kelley Veneskey, fingers spread over the rump of Zada, a black Labrador retriever that serves as a K-9 officer for the Elwood Police Department, demonstrated where Marcus Shoppell, the dog’s handler, needed to insert the needle filled with a saline solution.
“You’re going to go in perpendicular directly into the muscle,” she said. “Give it a nice, good thump.”
The saline represented Narcan, a treatment used by first responders on individuals believed to have overdosed on opioids. Under normal conditions, the dogs would have been lethargic or demonstrated heavy breathing or loss of balance.
Shoppell was one of about a dozen handlers, including some from the Anderson Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, who participated in a special Narcan for K-9s training at the Chesterfield Animal Hospital. It is believed to be the first Narcan training for police dogs in the state.
Madison County law enforcement agencies employ 10 such dogs.
Participants were instructed to give the dogs one vial of Narcan, then try to take them to a veterinary hospital. However, if a dog remains unresponsive, a second vial could be used.
Shoppell, who said EPD has had Zada for about a year and a half, said it was important to be trained because of the high number of drug busts made by his department. He has done similar trainings for humans who overdose.
“They come in contact with the same stuff we do,” he said.
Shoppell said he wasn’t at all nervous about giving Zada the shot of saline.
“I give my dogs at home their own shots,” he said.
Though no police dogs have been treated at her hospital for drug overdosing or exposure, Veneskey said with the high amount of opioid abuse in Madison County, it’s just a matter of time.
“These (K-9) officers are extremely valuable to us. They are considered equal to a human life,” she said.
The training was suggested by officials at Community Hospital. Holly Renz, a nurse at the hospital, has trained about 300 people, including first responders and teachers, since 2016.
“These guys are frontline. They could be there before the ambulance,” she said. “We want the officers to know they can use it on each other, should they need it.”
Police dogs may accidentally ingest drugs as they search or touch someone who has overdosed on an opioid, the effects of which can be transferred through the pads of its paws or its nose, Renz said.
“I think it’s so cool because they are so frontline, and we’re putting them at risk, so we want to take care of them the best we can,” she said.
Narcan works only for opioid overdoses, Renz said. It often isn’t known what the overdosed substance is, but Narcan can be applied safely.
“It’s really like giving them water,” she said.
Committed to the safety of residents and visitors, Community Hospital has donated Narcan for use by first responders. The hospital has collected the expired vials and is on a second round of distribution, Renz said.
