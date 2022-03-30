ANDERSON — As of Tuesday, Community Hospital Anderson has gone six days without admitting a COVID-19 patient.
Last week, Community Hospital Anderson had from one to three patients in the hospital for COVID-19, according to Marsha Meckel, administrator for the hospital.
She noted that throughout March, the number of inpatient cases — patients who stay in the hospital for treatment — has been steadily declining.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, 2,509 people have been hospitalized in Madison County due to COVID-19, according to the Regenstrief Institute in Indianapolis. It also reported that 6,737 people visited the emergency room for COVID-19.
This drop in hospitalizations follows the fall-off in COVID-19 cases across the state. On March 15, state guidelines put Madison County in the blue advisory level, which is the lowest level.
With the decline in cases and hospitalizations, hospital staff members can relax some.
“It’s really been an opportunity for our staff to recharge … It’s an opportunity to come back together,” Meckel said.
However, staff at Community Hospital Anderson are still being very cautious and adhering to protective safety measures.
“We’re still wearing masks in the hospital, we’re still requiring masks of our visitors, and we don’t have an end date in sight for that because we know we’re not to the end of this just yet,” Meckel said.
Despite the mask mandate still being in place, Community Hospital Anderson has eased up on its visitor policy.
As of last week, inpatients can have up to four visitors per day. Before that change, inpatients could only have two visitors per day.
“We’re allowing two visitors in the emergency room, which we’ve been doing for a little while,” Meckel said.
She explained that Community Hospital Anderson looks to other area hospitals to help craft its guidelines.
“We try to be in step with everybody else so it’s not so confusing for the public.”
In addition to looking at other hospitals for guidance, Community also monitors cases throughout the county and keeps an eye out for new variants of concern.
Although there has been a decline in cases and hospitalizations this month, Meckel still encourages people to be cautious.
“It’s still too early to tell what it’s (COVID) going to do,” she said. “We know it’s going to be with us for a while.”
She noted that it is still important to observe proper handwashing and to get tested when necessary.
“If you are symptomatic, seek out testing. If your symptoms worsen, contact your primary care doctor.”
Meckel said that staffers at Community Hospital Anderson encourage their patients and community members to get vaccinated if they have not done so.
As of Monday, 55.1% of Madison County residents were fully vaccinated, according to Stephenie Mellinger, administrator for the county health department.
If you are interested in getting your COVID-19 vaccination or booster, visit vaccines.gov and click “find COVID-19 vaccines & boosters.”
Ascension St. Vincent personnel declined to be interviewed about their current COVID-19 census.