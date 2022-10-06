ANDERSON — Community Hospital Anderson is planning a $17 million expansion to augment medical care in the community.
The Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals on Wednesday approved a request from the hospital for a special exception to build a 39,600-square-foot facility at the hospital’s complex on Madison Avenue.
The board added a requirement that the hospital build sidewalks along the west side of Madison Avenue within the next five years.
The expansion will be a three-story building with the Healthy Heart Rehabilitation area in the basement to include exam rooms, counseling spaces and exercise areas.
The main floor will house a catheter lab and infusion center; the second floor will contain medical offices for cardiovascular doctors and staff.
The expansion will allow heart patients to remain in Anderson for treatment instead of traveling to Indianapolis.
Que Gulley, director of Cardiovascular Services at Community Hospital, said the new facility will be better for patients because the infusion center will be located entirely on the first floor.
BZA member Greg Spencer said he supports the project and recalled his grandparents having money deducted from their paycheck to help pay for the hospital.
“It’s our community hospital,” he said.
Spencer said that, through no fault of the hospital or prior BZA members, no sidewalks were required along Madison Avenue.
“There is heavy pedestrian traffic with no sidewalks,” he said. “It’s not required for this project, but it’s time to install sidewalks.”
Rob Hayes, director of facilities, said sidewalks were discussed previously.
He agreed to take the request to the local hospital management.
Spencer said he was pleased that the hospital would consider the request and agree to install the sidewalks.
The last special exception was approved for Community Hospital Anderson in 2019 for the community farm.