ANDERSON — Even with temperatures in the 60s and the occasional downpour, more than 100 cars drove through Madison Park Church of God to get warm. Community Hospital Anderson hosted it's 22nd annual winterwear drive, known as Keith Trent's Coats of Caring on Nov. 5.
Marketing and community specialist Randy Titus said this year's event occurred a bit later than usual. Experiencing colder weather motivates folks to assess their need for a coat, he said.
Just after 10 a.m., cars drove to each station, where hospital staff and other volunteers guided the way. Inside, others scurried to fill orders of coats, hats and gloves.
The event brought in 40 plus volunteers, including 28 from the local Interact Club. Rotary sponsor Debbie Webb said the club is a community service organization from Anderson High School, sponsored by Rotary International.
For roughly 18 of it's 25-year history, this event is one of several service opportunities. It is also a favorite of many members, including Campbell Kinnaman, who was volunteering for a third year.
"It kind of feels like shopping, but you know you're helping people. You just feel really good after it."
Keith Trent, former chief foundation officer at Community Hospital Anderson, recalled an experience of seeing the impact of his coat donation first hand.
"One day he was driving down the road and saw a man wearing the coat. It just really impacted him," Michele Hockwalt, Marketing and Communications manager for the hospital said.
That moment lead to the Trent founding the event.
What began with a couple hundred coats in the hospital's basement grew to around 1,500 at the current location. She said they typically give away 700 to 1,000 per year. This year, they gave about 700 away.
Showing up is the first step to winter warmth. Hockwalt said those wanting a coat need to be in attendance as supplies are limited. As for next year's venue, she wasn't sure where it would be. Those wanting to donate can do so at a Bestway Cleaners location.