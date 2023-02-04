ANDERSON — Seeing her mother-in-law lose both legs, and eventually her life, brought heart disease close to home for Que Gulley.
The director of cardiovascular services for Community Hospital Anderson said her mother-in-law developed heart failure and, later, diabetes.
“We kind of all lived it,” Gulley said. “She went to the (heart) cath lab and they tried to open those arteries to make sure they get good blood flow, but in her case, her vessels were so small at that point due to the diabetes.
“We tried to medically manage it as much as possible, but it was still a very difficult thing for our family at the time.”
Cardiac-related issues still affect Gulley. She takes medicine every day to keep her blood pressure at a healthy level.
She strongly encouraged women to take charge of their cardiovascular health by taking good care of themselves and getting proper medical attention.
Heart disease kills more women than all forms of cancer, according to the American Heart Association, yet only 44% reported that they were aware of this fact.
However, women may notice their symptoms as they differ from those experienced by men.
“Men have a lot of left arm pain, jaw pain, neck pain. Women is usually (the) right. They’ll start having right-sided chest pain, neck pain, shoulder pain,” said Caroline Voss, manager of the Heart Cath Lab at Community Hospital Anderson.
“A lot of times, it’s not looked at as cardiac, but it definitely can be.”
Voss shares Gulley’s s vigilance, noting that her grandmother had open heart surgery and her father died from a massive heart attack.
Gulley encouraged folks not to ignore symptoms and seek medical attention right away.
The AHA created a day of awareness called Go Red For Women, which was observed Friday.
Go Red For Women may be over, but heart health can be kept front of mind all year.
Annie Ford, a cardiologist from Community Hospital Anderson, recommended people be tested for cardiovascular disease starting at age 40, but said preventative measures can be taken earlier. Such measures include diet and exercise — about 30 minutes per day, five days a week, she said, is the recommended amount.
For diets, Ford recommends five small, nutritious meals per day, instead of three. The idea behind that suggestion, she said, is that patients are likely to feel fuller for longer periods of time.
The idea of “nutritious” food can conjure images of strict diets, hunger pangs, and irritation for many. However, Ford said small adjustments can make a big difference.
She encourages people to eat a high-protein, low-carb diet and certain types of fats. Foods like fish, avocado and lean meats are recommended.
Other foods like hamburgers, Ford said, should be enjoyed in moderation.