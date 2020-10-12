Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low near 40F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low near 40F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.