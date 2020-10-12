ANDERSON — An effort to bring the issue of child sex abuse and exploitation to more prominent attention locally will get a public unveiling this weekend.
In August, Tracy Lemons and her fiancé, Jeremiah Walters, formed Turn Away No Longer, a private Facebook group with the intent of providing information on the issue to community members. Even though the group has remained private – in part, Lemons said, “to keep out all of the QAnon conspiracy stuff” – it has grown to more than 1,700 members. That growth, she said, underscores the urgency of addressing the problem in meaningful ways on a variety of platforms.
“It’s really disheartening,” Lemons said. “I think a lot of people have the perception that it’s still the van pulling up in front of a bus stop and snatching the kid, and it’s not that. It happens a lot with people (the victims) know.”
Lemons and Walters said the research they’ve done on the issue and its pervasiveness both nationally and locally has sobered them. According to reports from the Indiana Department of Child Services, in the first nine months of this year, there have been 2,176 substantiated cases of child abuse in the state, including 97 in Madison County.
Statistics from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children include an estimated 26,300 runaways reported nationwide last year, with one in six of those likely becoming victims of child sex trafficking, according to the center’s website.
“Just seeing the statistics in Madison County, it’s overwhelming,” Lemons said. “It’s important to realize what’s really happening in our community, not just around the U.S. and other countries. We hear a lot of times, ‘It’s not that bad.’ It really is.”
Lemons and Walters are starting a nonprofit organization locally to help address the issue. One of their goals is to open an around-the-clock drop-in center that would be available to minors in abusive situations who need resources to report abuse and receive needed assistance. Another goal is long-term housing with services including educational programs, counseling and employment training.
“We are aware that sexual abuse is not the only form of abuse, and it often goes hand in hand, so we will never ignore this,” Lemons said.
Sunday’s gathering at Dickmann Town Center in downtown Anderson is being billed as “a community united event.” It will feature live music, vendors and speakers from Alternatives Inc., Kids Talk and Destiny Rescue, an organization that operates rescue, aftercare and prevention programs in Asia, Australia and elsewhere.
“We want to actually affect our community. We want to do something,” Walters said. “We don’t want to just bring awareness, we want to be a part of the solution.”
