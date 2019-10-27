ANDERSON — How Anderson should spend $2.7 million to improve the city parks will be a decision made with community input.
The city has the opportunity to obtain $2.7 million for improvements to the Anderson park system at no additional cost to the taxpayers. The mayoral candidates all believe there needs to be input from local residents.
Earlier this year, Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. advised the members of the Anderson City Council that the 2003 park bond was about to expire and there were discussions about refinancing the bond.
Broderick said Thursday at the council meeting that city officials don’t want the funding to slip through their fingers.
“We want to give a tool to the Park Board for them to decide what amenities should be included,” he said.
The city council passed through one of three required readings an ordinance to approve the refinancing of the bond by the end of the year.
The proposed improvements would be made at the Mays, Shadyside and Athletic parks.
If the funding is approved by the council and Park Board, work on Mays and Shadyside parks could begin in the spring and at Athletic Park next summer.
Broderick said there are no final plans for the improvements at any of the three parks and the members of the Park Board will make the final decisions after receiving input from the community.
Council members wanted a more detailed plan for how the $2.7 million would be used, a timeline and how the parks would be maintained in the future.
Broderick said the Park Board will consider more of the details for the parks at a public hearing on Nov. 12 at 4:30 p.m.
The proposal is to spend $300,000 at Mays Park that could include refurbished tennis courts, pickle ball courts, a small pocket park with playground equipment, basketball courts and a restored pavilion.
One resident suggested a splash pad at the park.
As proposed, another $300,000 to $400,000 would be spent at Shadyside Park for a refurbishing of the garden area near the veterans monument and additional paths.
The biggest proposal is for Athletic Park. That plan could include a splash pad, water feature, additional green space, a pavilion and restrooms, concessions and swings.
Broderick said the cost of a splash pad was estimated at up to $3 million.
The total estimated cost for Athletic Park, to be done in phases, was $14.2 million.
Broderick said tax increment financing district revenues could be used at the park as an economic development tool that would focus on the quality of life in Anderson to attract new families and businesses.
Libertarian Party mayoral candidate Rob Jozwiak said he supports the park plan.
“We’ve been talking about a splash pad since 2011,” he said. “The $2.5 million is not a lot of money, but we still need a plan.”
Republican mayoral candidate Rick Gardner said he wants to see a plan for the parks from the Broderick administration.
“It should be what the community would like to see,” he said. “There needs to be a substantial plan on how the current parks will be maintained in the future.”
Gardner said there should be a plan for the entire park system to include proposed programming.
Broderick said final approval of the park bond will not be voted on by the city council until Nov. 14.
“The funds can only be used for park improvements,” he said of the bond proceeds.
