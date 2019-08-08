ANDERSON – After complying with a request made over a year ago, a company has been approved to place a cellular tower near the Flagship Enterprise Center.
The Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals in March 2018 denied a special exception requested by Horvath Communications to place a 179-foot cellular tower at 7315 Quality Circle.
Remonstrators, including the Corporation for Economic Development, the Flagship Enterprise Center and a developer, had all claimed the presence of the tower would affect future development.
The BZA on Wednesday approved a special exception for the construction of a 184-foot tower at an alternative location in the 3300 block of West 73rd Street on property being leased from Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery.
“We suggested this was the proper location for this tower and we should approve it,” BZA member Greg Spencer said.
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said Verizon is leasing space on the tower and that an additional three users could be added in the future.
“The new location is outside of the Flagship,” he said. “It is 480 feet to the north of the first requested site.”
There is a residential property in the area, but Jay Wiley of Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery said it currently is vacant and there are plans for its demolition.
“This is on land that would never be used by the cemetery,” Wiley said. “We’re leasing them the site.”
Stires said the new tower is necessary to improve cellular telephone service coverage in the area and is needed to offload capacity on surrounding cell towers.
In a filing with the Municipal Development Department, Horvath Communications said it considered six other towers in the area but it was determined they were of insufficient capacity or height to meet the needs of Verizon.
