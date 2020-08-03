ANDERSON – The man whose June 13 arrest triggered the suspension of an Anderson officer who used a banned chokehold has been charged with a felony in a separate case.
Spencer Dakota Nice, 21, 800 block of East 29th Street, is accused of leaving the scene of a June 7 accident during which a motorcyclist was injured at 29th Street and Madison Avenue.
During his initial court appearance Monday, Nice told Magistrate Kevin Eads that he has no other pending criminal charges; however, Nice has been charged in the June 13 incident with resisting law enforcement.
On Monday, Eads released Nice through the pre-trial diversion program in the accident case. A hearing is set for Sept. 16 in Anderson City Court.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Kenneth Parkhurst was riding his motorcycle about 6:30 p.m. when he was struck by a green Chevrolet Camaro that then left the scene. Parkhurst suffered a derangement of the right shoulder joint and facial cuts and bruises, police said.
At the scene, officers found car parts that matched the green Camaro owned by Nice, the affidavit said.
When Nice went to the police station June 14 to file a complaint against APD officers Brandon Reynolds and Ashley Gravely after Reynolds had used a chokehold to subdue him, Nice was asked by Sgt. Frank Sigler to talk about the June 7 accident.
Nice told Sigler that his car had struck Parkhurst but that he wasn't the driver; however, two witnesses to the June 7 accident identified Nice as the driver. A third witness told police that both Nice and his father told her Nice had been in an accident involving a motorcycle and "needed to get out of town," according to the affidavit.
Six days after the car-motorcycle crash, Nice was arrested by Reynolds on the resisting law enforcement charge after the officer heard what be believed were gunshots and found Nice and three other people walking in the area.
A video shot by Nice's girlfriend shows Reynolds subduing Nice with a chokehold, a tactic banned two days before the arrest by APD Chief Jake Brown and Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr.
Reynolds is suspended without pay pending a hearing before the Anderson Board of Public Safety. Brown has recommended that Reynolds be fired for violating APD rules, disobeying orders and participating in conduct unbecoming an officer and damaging to public peace and welfare.
An internal investigation determined allegations against Gravely were not substantiated, and she has been returned to duty.
