ANDERSON – A contract has been awarded to a Pendleton company to remodel the Anderson Fire Department’s Station 4.
The Anderson Board of Public Safety Monday awarded the contract to Earl's Remodeling Solutions in the amount of $54,711.
The other bid was submitted by Fredericks Contractors in the amount of $59,095.
Assistant Fire Chief Todd Cawthorn said Station 4 at 621 West Cross Street is the last of the city’s fire stations to be remodeled.
Cawthorn said the work includes interior painting, new flooring, a new kitchen area, upgraded lighting to LED and a remodeling of the bathroom.
The plumbing work includes three shower stalls, a new kitchen sink, faucets, a new toilet, new water lines to three refrigerators and a new bathroom vanity top.
Cawthorn said the remodeling work was included in the 2022 budget and is being funded through the department’s Building and Equipment Fund.
The work is scheduled to be completed by late February or early March.