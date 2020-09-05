ANDERSON – An applicant who was scheduled to be put before the Anderson Community Schools Board on Tuesday as the proposed principal for Anderson Elementary School has withdrawn his nomination amid public opposition.
Some members of the community said they believed Weston Bonczek, a culture and climate specialist hired in 2018 at an Indianapolis Public School, was not the best candidate for the position and preferred Terasha Webb. It is unclear whether Webb will be offered the position.
Bonczek could not be reached for comment.
“My biggest thing about it is I don’t want people to demonize that man (Bonczek). It’s nothing that was his fault,” said Lindsay Brown, a frequent critic of the district, who opposed the hire. “They try to take it and spin it as a personal attack on him. I wish him the best of luck, but I hate that he has to be put into this position.”
This is the second time in two months the public was able to influence an administrative appointment in ACS. Just days before a public hearing in August on a proposed contract to make his position permanent, interim Superintendent Joe Cronk also withdrew his nomination.
The critics of ACS perceived that Bonczek's potential hiring signaled a double standard. Bonczek is a white man from another city with only a bachelor's degree and four years’ experience, they point out, while Webb is Black, has 17 years’ experience at Anderson Elementary and is working on a doctorate degree.
Bonczek also has been convicted twice of driving while intoxicated, with one of those convictions expunged. Opponents cried foul, saying it didn’t make sense to hire someone with that kind of record when the district not long ago fired Anderson High School basketball coach Phillip Washington, who is Black, after a second DWI.
Brown said that Webb was the second top candidate out of the nine who applied and should be offered the position.
“In reality, what should have happened is you should go with the second person, You know that’s not going to happen, right? You see that Jeff Barranco is trying to attack her now,” Brown said.
Barranco, who did not return a call for comment, wrote a lengthy post Saturday on Facebook. The ACS board member tagged The Herald Bulletin and, as a member of the interviewing committee, defended the initial decision.
“It’s like white privilege, like, ‘How dare you question me?'" Brown said. "What bothers me is they’re getting so defensive instead of listening.”
Bonczek was the better candidate because he was a 2017 teacher of the year, Barranco said, also praising his experience as a dean and noting that Bonczek had achieved a record of decreasing suspensions 50% and 75% over the past two years. Barranco also cited Bonczek's direct work in social and emotional learning with expert Lori Desautels, who has a contract with ACS.
In contrast, Webb has no administrative experience, Barranco wrote, implying she should have been removed from consideration but wasn’t because of a district policy that allows her to renew an administrator’s license that lapsed several years ago.
In addition, Barranco said Bonczek speaks Spanish, which would serve the school’s large English language learner population, while Webb does not. However, Brown pointed out that Spanish language knowledge was not one of the requirements for the position.
“I hope they (the board) listen to the people and do things in a fair and impartial way, but I doubt they will,” said Brown, who does not have children attending school in ACS but owns multiple properties within the district.
He said the ACS board would not have to go through this if the hiring committee had listened to the community, which he said supported Webb, and had been transparent about the process.
Restaurateur Bill Watson, a member of the hiring committee, reported that committee members were not allowed to speak about any activity or discussion that took place during the process.
Barranco said he didn’t understand why members of the hiring committee changed their minds a day after he said there was a consensus.
“Were they lobbied by a candidate, a friend, members of the Black community?” he wrote. “I truly don’t know. What I can say is that for members of the committee to say the process wasn’t fair, that there wasn’t a consensus, that Ms. Webb was the clear choice or the more experienced candidate, would be false.”
Barranco went on to write that he was” amazed at the lack of professionalism, confidentiality, and open hostility,” toward Bonczek, who he continued to defend as a qualified candidate.
“Mr. Bonczek will be an excellent building principal. Unfortunately, it just won’t be at ACS,” he wrote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.