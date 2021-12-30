ANDERSON — Local businessman Randy Good has gained a reputation for expressing his views directly and with little discretion.
Those tendencies generated controversy in May when Good created a post on the Facebook page of his confectionery, Good’s Candy Shop, seeking applicants for full- and part-time positions as greeters, cake decorators and package assemblers.
The post, which began as an ordinary help-wanted ad, went on to offer a detailed description of undesirable employees — specifically “splitters” and “pukers.” He said those qualities are often found in girls who “learn it from their mothers.”
The backlash was quick and pointed. The post drew more than 45,000 comments — many of them calling it sexist and offensive — and was shared more than 13,000 times over five days. The uproar drew national media attention, which Good said he never envisioned.
“The post itself I thought was benign enough,” Good told The Herald Bulletin. “The life it took on was not necessarily what I said.”
Three days later, Good announced he was selling the candy and ice cream shop, and in September he announced he’d found a buyer: Missouri-based Uranus Fudge Factory and General Store.
Good insisted the decision to sell did not stem from the Facebook controversy.
In December, Good filed a libel suit against two local men alleging comments they posted on Facebook about him and his business were false and constituted defamation and slander. The suit remains pending in Madison Circuit Court Division 4.
