ANDERSON — Folks gathered at Anderson Country Club on Friday evening to celebrate local Black nurse practitioners.
Organizer for the Celebration of Anderson's Black Nurse Practitioners' Gala Tammy Sloss said Black women make up nearly 5% of nurse practitioners in the United States.
Statistics cited by Texas Woman's University seem to suggest that number is about 5.2%.
Sloss said she wanted to inspire hope in young people of color through the women being honored.
"Our school systems get a lot of negative press but to know that a lot of these ladies are from Anderson Community Schools and that they're nurse practitioners, they are Anderson's best kept secret," she said.
"I want people to know this is a great thing that's coming out of Anderson."
Roughly 10 were seated at the table of honor during the event, including Dr. Wendy L. Shannon, Tina M. Baxter and Shonda Farris.
Mayor Tom Broderick took the podium to congratulate those being honored and emphasized the hard work required to achieve such high levels of education.
Convergence Home Care Services or CHCS, the organization sponsoring the event, awarded scholarships to Black high school and college students going into medical careers.
About 11 high schoolers receive scholarships to help them pursue their Certified Nursing Assistant certification through D26 Career Center.
Sloss, administrator and board member for CHCS, said while D26's program is free, students may not pass the certification test the first time.
The $350 scholarship helps pay for a possible second attempt plus other odds and ends like gas money and scrubs if applicable.
Four college students received $1,000 scholarships to support their continued medical education.
Tyra Gillispie was one of them. Gillispie is currently pursuing a major in neuroscience at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis; she is a junior.
She plans to go to medical school after graduating next year. She may focus on pediatrics and neuroscience, but she's open to other specialties.
As a Black woman, Gillespie said representation is important to her especially in her field.
"It's very vulnerable whenever you go into a hospital, so it's nice to see and a comfort to know that you're not alone and that there's people like you everywhere you go."