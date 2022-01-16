ANDERSON – The Anderson man convicted of murdering his wife in a Detroit hotel in 1996 has died in a Michigan prison.
Lowell Ed Amos, 79, a former General Motors executive in Anderson and a short-lived Republican Party candidate for Anderson mayor, died Jan. 5. His death was one day after his birthday.
Amos was convicted of premeditated murder and murder by using a toxic substance in the death of his third wife, Roberta Mowery Amos.
Roberta Amos was found dead in an Atheneum Hotel room in Detroit in 1994; the couple had been in town for a Christmas party for Amos’ corporate consulting firm.
Amos told police he and his wife had been drinking at a restaurant and went to their room around midnight, when they began using cocaine, homicide investigator Donald Stawiacz testified
At the time of his trial for the death of “Bobbe” in Detroit, investigators in Madison and Henry counties reopened investigations into the deaths of Amos’s first two wives and his mother.
He was the subject of a 2006 Lifetime movie “Black Widower”.
Amos liked to play the role of playboy, dressing in expensive clothes, wearing a Rolex watch and driving a Cadillac, according to a former family friend who was interviewed by The Herald Bulletin in 2006.
But the murder of his third wife might not have been the first he committed.
Anderson police investigated the suspicious death of his first wife, Saundra Heard Amos, in 1979 and his second wife, Carolyn, in 1989 in Henry County. Local law enforcement officials believe he might have killed his mother, Mary Toles, in 1998.
Amos’ first wife, Saundra Heard Amos, 36, died in 1979 in their Anderson home. Amos told police she fell and hit her head in the bathroom. A neighbor said she later found Amos burning her clothes in the fireplace.
The autopsy found Dalmane, a sleep aid, and alcohol in her blood, the Associated Press reported at the time of Amos’s trial in Detroit.
But the cause of death was undetermined. Amos collected on a $350,000 insurance policy.
A few months later, Amos married Carolyn Lawrence, whom he had dated during his first marriage. She threw Amos out in 1987 after he refused to drop a large insurance policy on her, according to court papers.
He moved in with his mother, Mary Toles, who was found dead a few weeks later. Because she was 77, no autopsy was performed. Amos inherited $1 million.
The day Amos’ mother died, Carolyn Amos took her husband back. In 1989, she died at their home near Middletown. Amos told police he thought she was electrocuted with a hair dryer while standing at the bathroom sink.
An autopsy found traces of Valium and alcohol in her blood but no signs of electrocution. The cause of death was undetermined. Amos received $800,000 in benefits.
Amos was called a “modern-day Bluebeard” by the Michigan judge who sentenced him to life in prison.
“I think he killed more than three people,” said Anderson resident Connie Alexander at the time the movie was released. She lived next door to Ed and Saundra Amos at the time of her death.
“She was a loving, friendly person, who liked to cook,” Alexander said. “They were good neighbors.”
Alexander said Saundra told her that Amos had taken out a $1 million life insurance policy on her.
“We used to tease her that Ed would knock her off for the money,” Alexander said. “I never thought he would hurt her.”
Amos announced his candidacy for mayor Jan. 13, 1979. Eleven days later his wife was dead.
“She (Saundra) had been speaking at the Lady Elks Club meeting for Ed’s candidacy,” said Alexander, remembering the night she died.
Saundra Amos went to Alexander’s house that evening about 10 p.m. She was there until 10:30 p.m. when Amos called and said he was home early from his job at Inland Fisher-Guide.
“At 1 a.m. there is a loud knocking on the door, her two children are there and an ambulance is in the driveway,” Alexander recalled.
Saundra Amos was pronounced dead shortly thereafter, the cause never determined.
Alexander said Amos used the insurance money to remodel his Anderson home and within a year married Carolyn and moved to Middletown.
“I never thought anything until after Carolyn died,” Alexander said. “She had been out drinking with friends, comes home and decides to wash her hair.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.