ANDERSON – The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for central Indiana through 8 p.m. Sunday, which means that temperatures of at least 100 degrees or Heat Index values of at least 105 degrees are expected.
The Indianapolis bureau of the NWS is forecasting temperatures in the mid to upper 90 degree range with heat indices reaching 105 to 110 degrees.
The hottest conditions are expected to occur on Friday and Saturday with a temperature of 97 degrees forecast for Saturday.
With sweat dripping from his brow, Jake Taylor was already feeling the heat Thursday as he worked to replace the bricks at Dickmann Town Center.
“We drink a lot of water, a lot of extra water,” he said. “We take extra breaks right under this tree, it comes in handy.”
Taylor said it’s just another work day, but he told his crew to take it easy because of the warm weather.
“I’m certified in CPR so I keep a close watch on the guys,” he said. “When you get too hot, it’s time to take a break.”
Taylor said they have a big cooler of water but he is amazed at how quickly the ice melts.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator for the Madison County Health Department, said local residents should stay indoors when possible and stay out of the sun.
“People should drink lots of water,” she said. “Residents should also be mindful of the potential of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.”
Grimes said people should check on their neighbors, particularly the elderly and young children that don’t have access to air conditioning.
The NWS said the high temperatures will impact those who spend a prolonged amount of time outdoors, particularly those performing strenuous activities outside.
In these weather conditions, car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Residents are urged to never leave pets, children or the elderly unattended in parked vehicles.
The ASPCA warns that pets can get dehydrated quickly, so give them plenty of fresh, clean water when it’s hot or humid outdoors.
Make sure your pets have a shady place to get out of the sun, be careful not to over-exercise them and keep them indoors when it’s extremely hot.
Symptoms of overheating in pets include excessive panting or difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, mild weakness, stupor or even collapse. Symptoms can also include seizures, bloody diarrhea and vomit along with an elevated body temperature of over 104 degrees.
