ANDERSON — While a host of environmental advocacy groups have reacted with disappointment to the Supreme Court’s recent ruling reducing federal protections for wetlands, others have lauded a concurrent decision as bringing needed clarity to an opaque rule.
Last week’s 5-4 decision limits federal protections for wetlands under the Clean Water Act, declaring they apply only to wetlands with a continuous surface connection to federally protected waterways. A second opinion, issued on a 9-0 vote, narrows the jurisdiction of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers by rejecting a litmus test for defining wetlands.
The Indiana Soybean Alliance’s Membership & Policy Committee and the Indiana Corn Growers Association, in a joint press release, expressed satisfaction with the rulings, noting that they clarify important rules used in defining wetlands, also dubbed “Waters of the United States” (WOTUS).
“The Court’s decision is something we’ve been waiting for, and we are glad that it finally came down how we expected,” said Scott Smith, a farmer from Windfall, Indiana, and president of the Indiana Corn Growers Association. “This is a great first step. The next step is working with the EPA to develop a clear definition for (wetlands).”
The National Corn Growers Association and the American Soybean Association both filed briefs with the high court expressing disagreement with a “significant nexus test” used by the EPA and the Army Corps of Engineers in claiming authority in the matter.
“Now the real work begins,” said Mike Koehne, a Greensburg farmer who serves as director for the ASA and the ISA M&P. “We will advocate for farmers and landowners for a WOTUS definition that we all can agree on. Farmers support the goals of the Clean Water Act. Farmers are the original stewards of the land. We work every day to take care of the land that takes care of us. We care deeply about the environment and clean water because this is where we live.”