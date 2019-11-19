ALEXANDRIA — The Madison County Coroner's office has identified a 34-year-old man killed in a house fire last week.
Tyler Hayes, of Richmond, was identified late yesterday evening with the help of a forensic odontologist with the use of dental comparisons, said Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone.
"A forensic autopsy was performed yesterday morning and cause of death was determined to be thermal burns and smoke inhalation, toxicology is still pending and the manner of death is still under investigation pending toxicology results," Noone said.
Hayes died in a fire at 403 W. John St. about 5:04 a.m. on Thursday, Alexandria Fire Chief Brian Cuneo said. Neighbors called in the fire and when firefighters arrived the home was “fully involved.”
An unidentified man was also taken from the home to the hospital for injuries, but was treated and released. The man told authorities he did not know who else was in the home at the time of the fire.
Cuneo said the home was a two-story structure and the roof caved in during the fire.
A home to the east of the fire was also heavily damaged, but no one was injured, Cuneo said.
The Indiana State Fire Marshal's office is investigating the fire.
