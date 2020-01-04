ALEXANDRIA — Information related to the relatives, friends or family members of an lifelong Alexandria resident is being sought by authorities.
Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone is seeking the public’s assistance to find relatives of Eugene Klinefelter, 68, who died on Jan. 3.
Klinefelter was born on March 24, 1951, and was preceded in death by his wife, Rhona Sue Rutherford Klinefelter, in 2014.
Noone said any information related to the Klinefelter, his relatives or someone who knows the family would be helpful and can be reported to her at 765-425-9481.
