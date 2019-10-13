Following pressure from the public, the Pendleton Town Council on Thursday voted unanimously to not seek legal counsel on any matters related to Newco Metals Inc.’s proposed Element 13 project from Alex C. Intermill or the law firm of Bose, McKinney and Evans. Intermill also serves as attorney for the Town of Pendleton.
Following discussion of Element 13, which would add a second smelter to Newco’s operations, resident Julie Schnepp demanded that the council ask Intermill to recuse himself from any matters related to the project. She said Intermill’s representation of the town would be a conflict of interest since the council publicly opposed a project by another of his clients.
“We have to have clear lines right now, Jessica,” she said to Council President Jessica Smith. “We are taking up the fight, so I’m not sure why we can’t make the lines clear.”
“It’s not a conflict of interest,” Smith insisted. She said Intermill was guided by the Rules of Professional Conduct and that the council had not sought his expertise on Newco.
“It’s my advice for you to do what’s best for the Town of Pendleton,” Intermill told the council.
However, the apparent standoff between Schnepp and Smith was resolved when council member Chet Babb called for Intermill to be removed on all matters related to Element 13.
“In my opinion, Alex shouldn’t vote or be involved with this at all,” he said. “There’s still a cloud. We need to draw the line and move forward without Bose McKinney involved in it.”
