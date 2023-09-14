ANDERSON — The Anderson City Council has approved a $2 million bond issue for the locating of a new manufacturing company.
The council Thursday also gave approval to a second of three required readings to rezoning 252 acres that run from West 53rd Street, west of Park Road, bordered by West 67th Street and on the east by railroad tracks.
FITT USA is locating on the former Guide Division parking lot on Raible Avenue.
Initial work on preparing the site started this week and the company hopes to start production in September 2024.
The property contains about 30 acres and is zoned for industrial use.
The company will manufacture garden hoses, tubing and pipes from material being furnished by Sirmax, located in Anderson.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said the company is making an initial investment of $20 million and the annual payroll will be $4.4 million.
He said the $2 million being provided will be in the form of a bond. Over the next decade the company will pay approximately $4.8 million in property taxes.
The company plans to hire 104 employees with a starting salary of $42,000 plus benefits.
FITT USA is planning to construct a 150,000-square-foot building in the first phase; plans are for future expansion of up to 250,000 square feet by 2032.
The 252-acre site would be rezoned to be compatible with the Indiana Municipal Power Association solar park.
Tonya Simpson with the Madison County Economic Development Corp. said the site is attractive because of the available rail spur.
She said they are working with a potential developer for the site that would use 30 acres.
“Rezoning the property will make it easier for development in the future,” Simpson said.
Councilman Jon Bell said he wanted access to the site from West 67th Street along Park Road and that no commercial traffic would use West 53rd Street because of the existing residential properties.
“Park Road would be the access road to the site,” Simpson said. “There are plans to improve the road.”
Winkler said Bell raised a legitimate concern.
He said restricting commercial traffic on West 53rd Street would be a decision by the city engineer.