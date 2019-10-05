ANDERSON — The city’s $35.3 million budget for 2020 was approved by the Anderson City Council on Thursday.
The City Council voted to approve the 2020 budget presented by the administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. and adopted several salary ordinances providing 3% pay increases for the clerk’s office, the city court, Anderson Fire Department executive staff, elected officials, department heads and non-union employees.
“It has been a lengthy process,” City Controller Doug Whitham said. “We met with the mayor, department heads and city council members. There was a great deal of discussion.”
He said the city has a current operating balance in the general fund of $11.8 million.
Local resident Cynthia Young, for the second time in three days, asked why the city wasn’t providing funding for a crosswalk at the intersection of Cross Street and Scatterfield Road.
“I think the budget sucks,” she said. “I’m trying to find money for the crosswalk. Everyone comes to the city asking for money and you can’t come up with $150,000 to build a crosswalk.”
Broderick said there have been discussions with the Indiana Department of Transportation that has agreed to move forward with the project in 2020.
“We’re working to get the easements for the city to construct the sidewalks to the crosswalk.” he said. “We’re waiting for the state to finish the design work. It’s a process. It’s going to happen.”
Councilman Lance Stephenson said until there is a design for the intersection, the city can’t install the sidewalks at Cross Lakes Apartments and the shopping center on the west side of Scatterfield Road.
David Eicks, chairman of the Board of Public Works, said INDOT is waiting for the funding to be available in 2020 to do the design work.
“The city can’t do anything until the design work is completed,” he said. “There is money in the budget to construct the sidewalks.”
The city’s 2020 budget is a 2.45% increase over this year’s budget.
The administration is planning to use $1.7 million from reserve funds for several 2020 projects. That includes $1 million for street paving in 2020 and $500,000 for the construction of a splash pad and improvements to Athletic Park.
