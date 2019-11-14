ANDERSON — The Anderson City Council has approved an ordinance to issue up to a $3 million bond issue for improvements to two city parks.
The ordinance was approved 7-1, with Council President Rebecca Crumes casting the only no vote.
In explaining her vote, Crumes said she was supportive of improvements to the park system.
“Enough attention has not been given to the citizens,” Crumes said. “There should have been community input before a design was started.”
Members of the public and several council members stressed the need for transparency on how the funds will be spent by the administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. and to seek community input on the proposed improvements.
Concerns were also raised about current maintenance efforts in the city parks and plans to maintain the new facilities.
The Broderick administration is planning to spend an estimated $1.2 million of the bond proceeds for improvements to Mays Park with the remainder going toward a projected $14 million project at Athletic Park.
Broderick said tax increment financing revenues will be used to complete the planned improvements at Athletic Park to include a splash pad and water features, performance stage, walking trail and playground equipment.
Without the bond issue, the proposed improvements at Mays Park — to include a small splash pad, new tennis courts, improvements to the basketball courts and shelter house — would not be possible, he said.
The mayor said city employees will be assigned to both parks while in operation.
The administration is refinancing a 2003 park bond that expires in January and the new bond will not have an impact on taxpayers, he said.
“We don’t want to lose the funding opportunity to improve two parks,” Broderick said.
Broderick stressed that the Anderson Parks Board will make the final decision on the amenities at the two facilities with input from the public.
“We want to hear from people who have other ideas,” he said. “But we need to get the funding in place.”
The proposal is to complete Mays Park this spring before work starts at Athletic Park.
Councilman Jon Bell asked about the additional maintenance needs at the two parks.
“There will be a better effort at routine maintenance in the future,” Broderick said.
Local resident Lindsey Brown said a concern was that the use of tax increment financing revenues for Athletic Park will take money from other projects.
City Controller Doug Whitham said there is $20 million in the tax increment financing account currently and there are revenues of $14 million per year. He said $7 million will be available for other projects annually.
Councilwoman Jennifer Culp said local residents want more information on the proposal.
“The mayor has been working on this plan for a year and the public only learned about it a month ago,” she said.
Bell said there has to be a level of accountability to ensure the projects are done right in the parks.
Resident Simone Burt asked how the money was going to be used and was concerned the funding would not be used on Mays Park.
“We don’t need more money in the downtown,” she said. “The west side is suffering.”
