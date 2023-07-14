ANDERSON — The Anderson City Council has approved an ordinance to regulate the placement of trash and recycling bins.
The council Thursday approved an amended version of the ordinance that will place time constraints on when a trash container can be placed and removed.
The vote was 5-2, with council members Jennifer Culp and Ollie H. Dixon casting the no votes. Council members Jon Bell and Jeff Freeman were not in attendance.
The amended ordinance allows residents to place the trash containers on the street at noon the day before collection and requires them to be removed within 24 hours.
It also requires the trash containers to be placed by their house or garage.
Culp said she received multiple complaints about the proposed ordinance from residents in the 1st District.
Councilman Lance Stephenson suggested the ordinance be amended to allow residents to place the trash containers up to 24 hours before collection.
He never formally introduced the amendment.
The original ordinance was adopted in 1943.
Dixon said the city already has ordinances in place to keep neighborhoods clean.
“We can make laws all day long, but they need to be enforced,” he said.
Residents wishing to file a complaint will be directed to the city’s Environmental Control Department, which will issue a warning letter for a first offense and can impose a fine of $25 per day for each violation.