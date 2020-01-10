ANDERSON — In a rare action, the Anderson City Council rescinded a tax abatement for Nestle USA in favor of a larger expansion project.
The council on Thursday passed a resolution adopted in 2018 that rescinded a $79.4 million expansion project.
Moments later, the council approved a $200 million tax abatement for Nestle.
“This is a unique request,” Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said of the rescinding of the tax abatement.
He said at the time a six-year tax abatement at 65% was approved.
“We want to repeal this because it becomes part of a new abatement request for $200 million,” Winkler said. “This project has grown since they requested the first abatement.”
He said the $200 million tax abatement is on new equipment only and will be for seven years at 70%.
Winkler said the abatement will save Nestle USA an estimated $9 million in taxes. He said it’s estimated the company will pay almost $9 million in taxes.
He said over the next decade Nestle will pay $14 million in taxes on the new equipment.
The expansion is expected to create 30 new jobs with an annual salary of $75,000 including benefits.
Brian Kaniuk, Nestle plant manager, said the Anderson plant produces Coffee Mate, NesQuik and the Boost energy drink.
“We’re adding new products and the last of eight production lines are being installed,” he said.
The new products include Natural Bliss and the future Starbucks creamer.
Kaniuk said there could be a 25,000-square-foot storage facility added in the future.
Councilwoman Rebecca Crumes asked about the employee makeup at the Anderson plant, which currently employs 800 people.
Kaniuk said 13% of the workers are minorities, with 75% of the work force being men.
He said 40% of the workers reside in Anderson and 50% live in Madison County.
Council President Lance Stephenson said people working at Nestle are moving into Anderson.
Nestle first announced it was locating in Anderson in 2006 with an initial investment of $359 million and the creation of 300 jobs. This is the fifth expansion of the company’s Anderson facilities.
Since locating in Anderson, Nestle has invested approximately $1 billion in their facilities, according to Winkler.
OTHER BUSINESS
As expected, Stephenson was elected president of the council for 2020. He was the president pro tem in 2019.
Councilman Ty Bibbs was elected as president pro tem.
The council approved a three-year residential tax abatement for Tina and Todd Rhoades.
Winkler said the property is located in the Apple Downs subdivision in the 3100 block of Derby Way. He said the new construction is estimated at $391,340 for a 3,500-square-foot house.
Todd Rhoades said the couple lived in rural Alexandria and were looking to downsize.
“I want to be mowing a smaller yard,” he said. “We had five acres in Alexandria.”
Rhoades said the tax abatement was a “nice incentive” to locate and build in Anderson.
