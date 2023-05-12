ANDERSON — Three-year tax abatements have been approved for the construction of four new houses in Anderson.
The Anderson City Council Thursday approved the three ordinances for requested residential tax abatements for new construction with an estimated value of $2,462,798.
Since 2015, the council has approved tax abatements for the new construction of 115 new houses with a value of $32,774,298 — an average cost of $284,994.
The residential tax abatement program was started in 1981 during the J. Mark Lawler administration to encourage people to move to Anderson.
The program provides a three-year property tax abatement unless the new construction takes place in a neighborhood where the majority of the housing stock was built prior to 1980.
If it's considered in-fill housing, the new construction could be eligible for a six-year property tax abatement.
The council approved the request of Mustin Builders for the construction of two new houses in the 200 block of Asbury Drive at a total cost of $656,520.
A request by Wilder Development Enterprises was approved for the construction of a $320,000 home in the 4700 block of Picea Boulevard.
Council members approved the tax abatement for Rodrigo Rangel for the construction of a $420,000 home in the 3100 block of Waterfront Circle.
OTHER BUSINESS
The council set a public hearing for June 8 for a requested business tax abatement for Sire Properties, which intends to open an insulation installment company.
The company is planning to invest $500,000 in property at 1904 W. 25th St. and create eight jobs with a total annual salary of $435,000. The average hourly wage will be $26.14 per hour.