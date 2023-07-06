ANDERSON — The Anderson City Council is preparing a response to a federal lawsuit contending the Anderson City Council failed to redraw the district lines following the 2020 census.
The city council met in executive session Wednesday to discuss the pending litigation.
Council President Rebecca Crumes said Thursday the council has not hired an attorney to represent them in the legal action.
Crumes said council attorney Rosemary Khoury is looking at several options available to the council including a request for an extension of time to file a response.
Councilman Ollie H. Dixon said the council is considering filing a counter suit.
“I feel we will prevail,” Dixon said. “We’re not going to let anyone take us back 100 years. The lawsuit is out of line with reality.”
He said the 1965 federal Voting Rights Act allows for one district to be set aside for a community’s minority population.
“This will oppress and discriminate against Black people,” Dixon said of the lawsuit. “The lawsuit is asking the courts to discriminate against Black people.”
The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court by Common Cause of Indiana, the Madison County NAACP, the League of Women Voters of Indiana and local residents Cassandra Riggs and Jeffrey Cottrell.
Named as defendants is the Anderson City Council and the Madison County Election Board.
“I’m surprised the NAACP signed with the lawsuit,” Dixon said. “It’s ridiculous.
“We want it dismissed as quickly as possible,” he said. “It’s only common sense that Black people should have equal representation.”
Jeff Graham, attorney for the Election Board, said the lawsuit will not affect the 2023 city election.
“The Madison County Election Board has reviewed the federal complaint recently filed by multiple parties, including Common Cause Indiana and the Anderson-Madison County NAACP,” he said. “While the Election Board takes no position regarding the veracity of these allegations, the Board recognizes its role as a necessary party in the litigation.”
The lawsuit contends the six single-member council districts should have been redrawn following the 2020 census and the current district map fails to provide equal representation in each of the districts.
The lawsuit states each district should include 9,130 residents.
It contends District 3 has 11,644 residents, District 4, 7,490 and District 6 8,364 residents.
Districts 1, 2 and 5 have populations ranging from 8,494 to 9,627.
The plaintiffs are requesting that the six council members representing a district have their respective terms of office shortened by the court.
It’s asking the federal court to conduct a special election for those six positions on the council in the May 2024 primary and November 2024 elections.
The legal action is asking the court to approve a new districting plan for the six districts on the council.
Crumes previously said the council didn’t redistrict following the 2010 census and no legal action was taken.
“I personally don’t think the census numbers are correct. It was done right before the pandemic and because of that the numbers are not correct,” she said.
Crumes said the federal Voter Rights Act allows for a district to be created to represent a minority community.
“If they cut up the 4th District, there will be no Black representation anywhere,” she said. “Special precautions have to be taken.
Last December, despite 2020 data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Anderson City Council voted to maintain the same district boundaries.