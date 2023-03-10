ANDERSON — There was a lengthy discussion of the intended use of alleys inside the city limits by the Anderson City Council.
The discussion Thursday pertained to a request by Jerrad and Lisa Oakley to vacate an alley running west from Brown-Delaware Street to the Wigwam complex.
Following the dialogue, the council voted to table the request to allow the Oakleys to talk with other residents about closing the alley to vehicle traffic.
Attorney Mike Austin, representing the Oakleys, said the couple recently purchased and demolished a former house adjacent to their property.
The alley runs behind the United Way building to the west. At one point, it was noted, the alleys in Anderson were intended for property owners to access garages on the back of their properties.
Austin said the request was being made due to safety concerns for children and pets, as well as for security reasons.
He said the United Way and adjacent property owners support the idea of vacating the alley because of the high rate of speed by motorists. Austin said the Anderson Municipal Development Department and City Engineer Matt House supported vacating the alley.
Councilman Jon Bell said the council was being asked to set a dangerous precedent by vacating the alley, and in the future other property owners might make the same request.
Austin said the alley is not necessary. He said vacating the alley wouldn’t impact other property owners.
“It’s a public right of way for people to drive on,” Bell said. “It’s a police issue if people are speeding.”
Jerrad Oakley said the family wants to live downtown.
“We need to make it more family friendly,” he said. “We want a place for kids to play ball and ride bikes. This is a good thing for the future.”
Councilman Ollie H. Dixon asked if there were any complaints filed with the Anderson Police Department concerning the speeders.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said the intended use is to be a thoroughfare for all of the people of Anderson.
“It’s there for property owners to access their property,” he said.
Bell said additional homework on the request needed to be done.
“We’re setting a precedent,” he said.