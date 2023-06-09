ANDERSON — After a lengthy discussion, a representative of Superior Insulation was granted a continuance on a requested tax abatement.
Several members of the Anderson City Council Thursday asked questions about the chemicals being stored by the company at a facility at 1904 W. 25th St.
The company is planning to invest $500,000 in the property and will create eight jobs with a total annual salary of $435,000. The average hourly wage will be $26.14 per hour.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said the tax abatement would be for seven years at 70%.
The company has been leasing space for four years from Sire Properties.
Councilman Ollie H. Dixon made a motion to table the resolution for the tax abatement, which didn’t pass on a tie vote.
Councilwoman Jennifer Culp was not in attendance.
Winkler said the property is properly zoned for the business.
A representative of Superior Insulation said the chemicals are stored in 55-gallon drums and transported to a job site to make foam insulation.
He said the chemicals are not flammable.
Councilman Jon Bell said the company is making an investment in the community.
He said chemicals are common in most households, and there are several companies operating in the city that use chemicals.
Councilman Rick Muir was told there have been no complaints made about the operation of Superior Insulation.
The council passed an ordinance approving the request of Mark King to rezone the former Lamplighter Tavern property for business use at 2424 Arrow Ave.
King said his primary business is golf carts and restoring classic cars.