ANDERSON — Members of the Anderson City Council defeated an ordinance to provide a 3% pay raise for the executive staff of the Anderson Police Department.
The council on Thursday fell one vote short of passing the salary ordinance to provide the pay increase for 2020.
During a discussion of the ordinance for the first of three required readings, Councilman Jon Bell asked several questions about the salary range for the positions.
In the 1970s, the city hired an outside firm to create job descriptions and classifications for each city job. Included in that information was a salary range.
Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said most of the employees were hired at the mid-range for salaries and have received the same pay increase as other city employees in the last three years.
Bell said there the top range for the Anderson Police Chief is $102,000 per year. He said Chief Tony Watters is currently making an estimated $80,000 per year.
Broderick said each member of the executive staff of the police department was receiving 3% more than they are currently being paid.
David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Safety, said Friday that the salary ordinance for the executive staff at the Anderson Police Department will be introduced again on Oct. 3.
Bell was joined by Councilwoman Rebecca Crumes and Councilman Ty Bibbs in voting no on the ordinance.
Voting in favor of passage were Councilwoman Jennifer Culp, Councilman Greg Graham, Councilman Joe Newman and Councilman Lance Stephenson.
The measure required five votes for passage. Council members Ollie H. Dixon and Donna Davis did not attend the meeting.
The council passed through two of the three required readings of the city’s 2020 budget in the amount of $35.3 million in the general fund, which is a 2.45% increase over this year’s budget.
The Broderick administration is planning to use $1.7 million from reserve funds for several 2020 projects.
That includes $1 million for street paving in 2020 and $500,000 for the construction of a splash pad and improvements to Athletic Park.
There were no public comments on the proposed 2020 budget.
The council passed several salary ordinances through two of the required three readings providing 3% pay increases for the clerk’s office, the city court, Anderson Fire Department executive staff, elected officials, department heads and non-union employees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.