ANDERSON – Two controversial zoning requests met a different fate following actions by the Anderson City Council.
The city council Thursday voted 5-to-1 to deny the request of Yvonne Shambly to open a commercial kitchen at 435 Sycamore Street.
Area residents raised objections to the rezoning request that had been approved by the Anderson Plan Commission.
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department said city officials learned about the improper zoning after receiving complaints about large parties taking place.
Stires said three inspections were done at the location in June and the property failed all three and that no permits were obtained.
Shambly said she made the necessary repairs and was not aware of the zoning concerns until July.
Councilman Lance Stephenson said if the permits had been obtained, city officials would have known the property was not properly zoned for a commercial kitchen.
Shambly said she was not aware of the parties at the property that were conducted by her children and she has since changed the locks.
Council president Rebecca Crumes said she is willing to work with Shambly to find an appropriate building for the business.
“It’s a nice building, but not a good fit for the neighborhood,” she said. “My concern is for the people in the neighborhood.”
Addressing concerns from the residents, Shambly asked how did they not know the building was used by a motorcycle club for 13 years.
Resident Tess Etchison said the residents knew about the motorcycle club, but there were never any concerns about the activities taking place.
“I’m sorry for what my kids did without my knowledge,” Shambly said. “I truly want to cook good food.”
The city council passed an ordinance to rezone property at 2405 W. 22nd St. for the operation of a day care.
The Plan Commission voted in August not to make a recommendation to the council on the request of Melinda Williams.
Williams said previously the plan was to open a day care for up to 15 children from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. She said her family, including four children, will continue to reside at the 1,900-square-foot residence.
Williams said four people would work at the day care for children up to age 13.
Stires said Williams has taken steps to add parking and ease traffic flow around the property, which is to the south of Jackson Park.
Councilman Ollie H. Dixon, said he no longer objected to the rezoning after talking with several area residents.