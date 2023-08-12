ANDERSON — The Anderson City Council has failed to override the mayor’s veto of a proposed trash can ordinance.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. vetoed the amended ordinance adopted by the City Council.
The council on Thursday failed to get the necessary six votes to override the veto.
Council members Jennifer Culp, Jeff Freeman and Ollie H. Dixon voted not to override while Jon Bell, Ty Bibbs, Rick Muir, Lance Stephenson and Rebecca Crumes voted to override.
Councilman Joe Newman was not in attendance.
Freeman said he was shocked at the number of comments received in opposition to the ordinance.
“In the beginning I was for this,” he said. “I got more comments on this than when we were discussing the water projects.”
As proposed, the ordinance was to be enforced by the city’s Environmental Control Division, but in his veto message, Broderick said such an entity didn’t exist in the city’s government.
“I want the environmental control people to deal with vacant houses and trash,” Freeman said.
Freeman, a retired Anderson firefighter, said vacant houses are used for illegal activities and are eventually set on fire.
“People said, ‘Now they’re going to tell me where to put trash cans on my own property,’ ” Freeman said. “What’s next? Telling people what color to paint their house? This is out of whack.”
Crumes said the ordinance was a minimum requirement.
A letter from Meadow Manor residents, who wanted the ordinance adopted, said the language in the ordinance was taken from other Indiana communities.
Dixon asked about the imposing of a $25 fine for a violation of the ordinance.
“In order for a fine to be imposed, it has to go before a judge,” city attorney Paul Podlejski said. “A judge will determine if there is a violation.”
Earlier this month, the Anderson City Council amended an ordinance originally passed in 1943.
The amended ordinance allows residents to place trash containers by the street at noon the day before collection and requires them to be removed within 24 hours.
It also requires the trash containers to be placed by a house or garage.
In his veto message, Broderick said the 1943 ordinance already prohibited the placing of materials on streets or sidewalks, except for trash containers placed temporarily.
Broderick said the proposed ordinance was inconsistent in language, making judicial enforcement difficult.
“The commendable purposes, to provide for safe streets and sidewalks and for more appealing aesthetics, are already covered in other existing ordinances,” he wrote.