ANDERSON — After a lengthy discussion, the Anderson City Council passed through one of three required readings to issue a $6 million bond to purchase the Flagship Enterprise Center building.
The city council has scheduled a special meeting for 6 p.m. Tuesday to consider final adoption of the ordinance.
The first reading was passed by a vote of 7-2 with council members Rebecca Crumes and Ollie H. Dixon voting no.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission voted earlier this week to approve issuing the $6 million bond that will be funded by tax increment financing funds to purchase the building from Anderson University.
The Flagship Enterprise Center is providing $1 million toward the purchase price.
Council members Thursday raised concerns about when they learned of the proposal just 10 days ago and about the make-up of the new Flagship Enterprise Center board.
As proposed the city will have a majority of the board members with 7 of the 11 members.
Several council members said they wanted the ability to appoint up to three of the seven members to be appointed by the mayor.
John Pistole, president of Anderson University, said the sale of the building was important to the fiscal health of the university.
“If this does not go through by May 31, we will be in technical default on our bonds,” he said. “We will be in default and subject to the bond holders.”
AU would use the $6.9 million purchase price to lower the amount of a $39 million bond and would realize $414,000 in interest cost savings on an annual basis.
Pistole said the sale of the building is necessary for AU to maintain their debt to profit ratio as required in the bond.
“This is a critically important issue for the university,” he said.
Councilman Jon Bell said Anderson University is what makes the city unique from other communities.
“I want to see the partnership between the city, community and Anderson University grow,” he said. “We’re going to get a building worth more than $6 million.”
Bell said the purchase of the building is a good idea, but it’s not a good idea not to have the council be involved in the Flagship board at a higher level.
Council President Crumes said the current Flagship board is composed of only white people and that diversity is needed to reflect the community.
“Changes need to be made on the appointment of the board,” she said. “There needs to be a minority representative on the board.”
Councilman Dixon agreed there needs to be minority representation on the board.
He said the funds being used to purchase the building are tax dollars and there are needs on the west side of the city that has been promised for years.